Murray County industrial park lands new company, could create 400 to 500 new jobs

A manufacturing company has agreed to purchase 41 acres in the Murray South Industrial Park, according to Eli Falls, president and CEO of the Murray County Industrial Development Authority.
"The company would potentially employ a minimum of 400 and up to 500," Falls said. "At this time, the only negotiations have focused solely on the real estate portion of the project. We have not entered into incentive discussions at this time."
Falls said he could not release more information on the project at this time.
The Murray South Industrial Park is approximately three miles south-southwest of downtown Chatsworth. It is 378 acres.
