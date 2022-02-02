Murray County industrial park lands new company, will create 400 jobs

A Las Vegas, Nevada-based manufacturing company will build a facility that will employ some 400 workers in the Murray South Industrial Park, according to Eli Falls, president and CEO of the Murray County Industrial Development Authority.
Green Galaxy Group has purchased 41 acres in the industrial park to build its first U.S. manufacturing facility. The company makes synthetic surfacing and will shift production from abroad to Murray County, according to Falls.
Falls said the company hopes to break ground later this year.
"The projects will include about seven buildings total," Falls said. "They want to begin construction on building one this year. It's full steam ahead on that one, but they are facing supply chain issues with construction material. That will slow things down somewhat. But planning is underway, as are conversations with engineers, contractors, etc. There will be a ramp-up period. I would say it will take them three to five years to fully build out and to hit that 400 jobs."
Falls could not immediately say what the median salary will be. He said the minimum starting pay will be $18 an hour.
"There will be some management jobs. There will be production jobs, and there will be some fulfillment as well. The project will entail not only manufacturing but a warehouse fulfillment center," Falls said.
Falls said the presence of the Appalachian Regional Port in Murray County played a key role in the company's decision to locate there.
"They will be significant port users," he said. "They toured the Appalachian Regional Port. And that is one of the reasons they are coming here."
The Appalachian Regional Port opened in August 2018 on 42 acres of land off of Highway 411 North just south of Crandall. The port, 388 miles by rail from Savannah, serves as a distribution and intake point for businesses in North Georgia, Northeast Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee and helps move cargo to and from the Port of Savannah, the fourth busiest port in the United States.
The inland port is operated by the Georgia Ports Authority. Rail service to the port is controlled by CSX.
At the Murray County Chamber of Commerce's Business Forecast Luncheon last month, Drew Hayes, a manager of the Georgia Ports Authority who oversees the Appalachian Regional Port, said it saw 73% growth from 2019-20. To meet rising demand, Hayes said, the port will expand this year with new cranes and, by the end of June, 1.6 million more 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) capacity.
Falls said the new facility will help Murray County diversify its economy.
"It helps us not be so dependent upon floorcovering," he said. "If there is a downturn in the housing market, which floorcovering is so dependent upon, we want to make sure our citizens have options for employment to support their families. We appreciate the floorcovering industry. But we don't want our success to be tied to one industry. We want to be tied to several industries."
The Murray South Industrial Park is approximately three miles south-southwest of downtown Chatsworth.
"We have two phases (in the industrial park)," Falls said. "They (Green Galaxy Group) purchased in phase one. We have 298 acres remaining in phase one, and we also have 217 in phase two."
Staff writer Ryan Anderson contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.