Murray County leaders make predictions for 2022

CHATSWORTH — In 2022, more companies will look to focus their operations in the U.S. and away from Asian countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, and Northwest Georgia will "continue to be the floorcovering capital of the world," predicted Eli Falls, president and CEO of the Murray County Chamber of Commerce.
"It's what the auto industry is to Detroit, and there's a readily available workforce here," said Falls, also president and CEO of Murray County's Industrial Development Authority.
In addition, port traffic to the Georgia gateway should increase again in 2022 due to the recent traffic jam of ships at West Coast ports and the widening of the Panama Canal that makes it possible for larger ships to reach destinations like the Port of Savannah.
The Appalachian Regional Port inland rail terminal that opened in August 2018 in Crandall saw 73% growth from 2019-20, and on 2021's busiest day, the port conducted 277 gate transactions, said Drew Hayes, a manager of the Georgia Ports Authority who oversees the Appalachian Regional Port. To meet rising demand, the port is expanding in 2022 with new cranes and, by the end of June, 1.6 million more 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) capacity.
Supply chain
The country's current supply chain problems "won't be solved overnight, but we're making strides," Hayes said. The inland port provides an alternate shipping route offering "cleaner energy," as "we eliminate truck emissions, (and) our trains run on electricity 95% of the time."
Each round-trip container moved via the Appalachian Regional Port offsets 710 truck miles on Georgia highways, according to the Murray County chamber. The facility is served by CSX Transportation.
"'Supply chain' has become the dirtiest phrase in business today, (and) we've had to get creative to" stock Cleary's Sit and Sleep and keep prices reasonable, said owner/operator Gregg Cleary. "That will be the case for awhile."
The past couple of years have been "unprecedented for the industry," as Americans spent more time at home and invested more in furniture, he said. "However, labor shortages have pushed back against these gains, leading to longer waits for consumers."
Furniture stores like the one he owns with his wife need to cultivate a customer base, as consumers have more shopping options now than ever before, he said.
"Furniture stores must get our customers excited about shopping, (but) physical stores aren't going away," and this year "will be good for retailers."
'Headwinds and tailwinds'
"I have no idea what 2022" will bring, but it'll likely be similar to 2021, with "headwinds and tailwinds," said Julian Dossche, president of Huali Floors USA. The labor shortage shows no signs of abating, as a record number of Americans "reevaluate what they want to do and where they want to be" in what's been termed "The Great Resignation."
"Labor costs go up as we compete for labor," he said. "I've never seen it go up like today."
There's a lack of truck drivers, and "we deal with that on a daily basis," he said. Additionally, "we use lots of raw materials, and availability is going down while prices go up."
However, "the tailwinds are just as nice," including a strong need for housing, he said. "Most communities still need more housing, and our product goes in a lot of residential" homes.
Furthermore, COVID-19 appears to be heading toward endemic, rather than pandemic, status, he said.
"We're going to learn to live with it, like the flu."
COVID-19 and education
COVID-19 remains "the elephant in the room" for education, as Murray County Schools has had to use distance learning recently for middle and high school students due to limited staff, said Superintendent Steve Loughridge. Initially, a lack of teachers — and a struggle to find enough substitutes — was the main culprit, but then the problem shifted to a bus driver shortage.
On Wednesday, Jan. 19, for example, middle and high school students had a virtual learning day because "we were down" about 10% of the bus-driving force, he said.
"Even with everybody driving who can drive, we couldn't get the kids to school."
Administrators and Murray County Board of Education members "are committed to face-to-face learning as much as possible, (because) learning from home is not as good," but it's even more important for the youngest learners to be in school physically, he said. "They suffer the most when not face-to-face, (because) they need a teacher."
Healthcare is experiencing staffing shortages, and "burnout among healthcare professionals is at an all-time high," said Eric Dunkel, regional director of business development and strategy for AdventHealth in Gordon and Murray counties. Hospitals are hiring more travel nurses to compensate, and "they're not cheap."
Overall, though, "I'm very optimistic about 2022," he said. The pandemic forced healthcare systems to see "we've been dependent on brick-and-mortar hospital settings," but urgent and primary care are excellent "front-of-the-line" options for patients, and "we're pivoting in those directions."
Telemedicine will also continue to expand this year and in the future, as will value-based care, which rewards hospitals for "getting people better," he said. There will be more transparency in billing, including listing prices on websites, so patients can shop around, and "transparency is better for consumers."
In the new year, and moving forward, hospitals need to re-prioritize general wellness, as better overall health "keeps people out of hospitals," he said. For example, 78% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients who required a ventilator and/or died were considered obese.
'Substantive presentations'
Murray County is "competing worldwide, and that is something to highlight," as the Industrial Development Authority responded to 37 requests for information in 2021, Falls said. The authority has already responded to a pair of requests for information in 2022 and has "conducted one site visit already, too."
Falls and the others made their 2022 predictions Thursday, Jan. 20, at Venue 208 during the chamber's Business Forecast Luncheon.
"This is our first one of these, and we plan to do one every year so industry professionals can give an overview of what they see ahead," Falls said. These were "very substantive presentations."
