Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan will meet with officials from Eton and Chatsworth again Tuesday to discuss how the county’s Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenues will be divided among the county and the cities.
The meeting will start at 10 a.m. in the meeting room of the county courthouse annex. The public is encouraged to attend.
This will be the second meeting on the LOST. Murray County Manager/Financial Officer Tommy Parker said the three governments were “very close. The (first) meeting went very well.”
Parker said Eton officials proposed that city’s share of the LOST increase from 2.3% to 3%. Chatsworth officials proposed to go from 13.6% to 14%. Hogan proposed that the three governments maintain the current distribution, in which the county receives 84.1%.
The LOST agreement determines how revenues from that tax are divided up among local governments. The LOST, which had to be initially approved by voters, is a 1% tax on most goods sold in a county that is used by local governments to fund operations. It is different from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), which can only be used for specific capital projects approved by voters and cannot be used for operations.
Under state law, the LOST must be negotiated every 10 years after the results of the national census are in. If the governments can’t reach an agreement, the process will go to nonbinding arbitration. If they still can’t reach an agreement, the tax will expire. If that happened, voters would have to approve a new LOST.
Parker said the current tax split is “roughly” along the county population split determined in the 2010 census. The 2020 population in Murray County was unincorporated county, 85.75%; Chatsworth, 12.19%; and Eton, 2.06%.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said the commissioners plan to send a letter to the mayors of Dalton, Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell asking them to begin LOST negotiations some time after June 15.
“That will start the 60-day clock to complete the agreement,” Jensen said.
State law does not mandate when local governments must begin their LOST negotiations but it does require them to have an agreement by Dec. 31.
According to data provided by the city of Dalton and Whitfield County, in 2021 the Whitfield County LOST brought in $21.1 million, with Dalton receiving $7.6 million and Whitfield County about $13 million with the smaller cities getting the rest.
The city of Dalton’s share of the LOST is now 35.91%. The county’s is 60.457%. When the LOST agreement was last negotiated in 2012, the agreement called for Dalton to receive 32%, with the share rising over time to its current rate, and for the county to receive 64.851%, with that share declining over time to the current rate.
