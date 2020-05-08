Murray County man dies from injuries from Easter tornado; eighth death from the storm

A Murray County man has died from injuries during the Easter Sunday tornado that struck the northern part of the county, according to the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Medical Examiner's Office.
Officials say Harlan Blackstock, 57, died Thursday night at a Chattanooga hospital.
Blackstock was the eighth person to die from injuries caused by the EF-2 tornado. The tornado had estimated peak winds of 135 mph that tore a 7.8-mile long path nearly half a mile wide through the county on the evening of April 12. The tornado began 4.3 miles northwest of Chatsworth at 9:45 p.m. and ended 10 minutes later 3.6 miles south/southwest of Cisco, according to the National Weather Service.
The Enhanced Fujita Scale measures the intensity of tornadoes and runs from EF-0 to EF-5, with EF-5 the most severe.
Dewayne Bain, Murray County Emergency Management Agency Director and Fire Chief, said two days after the tornado that a Georgia Emergency Management Agency assessment had found 23 homes with major damage and 35 totally destroyed.
The Salvation Army in Dalton reports that it still has about 20 families left homeless by the tornado housed in local hotels.
