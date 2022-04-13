ETON — "I'm a native (of Murray County), and I want to see strides made for my alma mater, the school system and the community," said Tanner Davis, who was appointed earlier this month to the Murray County Board of Education. "We have some of the best teachers around — a lot of them are still there from when I was in school — and we're catching up with upgrades to facilities."
"When a new business comes to town, the first two questions they ask are about the hospitals and the schools," said Davis, a 2009 graduate of Murray County High School. "Without good schools you're not getting growth in your community."
Davis was appointed by the Murray County Board of Education to fill the District 1 (Ramhurst) seat on an interim basis until a Nov. 8 special election. Sparky Roberts relinquished the seat at the end of February because he moved to another district, according to Michael Tuck, director of personnel and in-house legal counsel for Murray County Schools.
Roberts' absence from the school board could be a brief one, however, as he's qualified to run for the school board's District 7 (at large) seat in the May 24 Republican Party primary, where he'll face incumbent Kelli Reed, also a Republican.
Davis learned of the need for someone to serve in the District 1 seat for the next several months through "word of mouth — you hear talk around town — and I've been on the school council for the middle schools," he said. "I've always had an interest in it, and school board seemed like the next step up from school council."
Through school council, "you learn what is going on in the schools, test scores, budgets," all knowledge that will benefit him on the school board, he said. Davis, whose wife Katie is a teacher at Murray County High School, has received advice from current and former school board members, including his father Darryl, who also served as a school board member on an interim basis.
The best wisdom Davis has received is "keep the students first, whatever you do," he said. "They are the priority."
Improving the academic performance of students is his main focus, he said.
"I want us to be at the top, a place where people want to come."
"Without (high) test scores, it's harder for kids to get into colleges to further their education," said Davis, whose daughter Emerson, 2, will start school in a couple of years. "I want to serve the community the best I'm capable and help our teachers and students succeed."
Davis has owned Drifters Trading — just blocks from Eton Elementary School — for more than seven years, and "I've always been involved with the schools, helping with fundraisers, signs, whatever."
"I feel like I should be involved, like I need to be involved, and I'm honest and fair with everybody," he said. "I think anyone can come talk to me at any time."
The District 1 seat term lasts until Dec. 31, 2024, and Davis "definitely" plans to seek election in November for the rest of the term.
Whether he'll have competition or run unopposed remains to be seen, however, as "our area has had a tough time in the past getting people to run, so it could (just be me), or five people could run," he said. "You never know."
