Murray County officials said the resurfacing of about 31.4 miles of county roads should begin in the next four to six weeks.
Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan last week approved a $6.13 million contract with C.W. Matthews of Dalton for the work.
"We have submitted the order to proceed," said County Manager/Financial Officer Tommy Parker. "We expect work to begin within about 30-45 days."
Parker said about $700,000 of the funds will come from the county's annual local maintenance and improvement grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation, and the remainder will come from the county's Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST).
The contract calls for paving all or parts of Bishop Pond Road, Blankenship Road, Brindle Road, CCC Camp Road, Cleveland Street, Couch Road, Davenport Road, Fox Bridge Road, Henry Gallman Road, Jackson Lake Road, Keller Drive, Little Creek Lane, Maple Grove Church Road, Mount Zion Church Road, Old Federal Road North, Old Free Hope Road, Pine Street West, Smoky Ford Road, Tibbs Bridge Road, Treadwell Road, Vann Street, Victory Drive Road and Wildwood Drive.
