Murray County ranked the sixth-best county in the state for small business; Whitfield County ranked 24th

Forget Fulton County and Macon-Bibb County.
They didn't make SmartAsset's 2021 list of the 10 best places for small business in Georgia. But Murray County did, coming in at No. 6 out of Georgia's 159 counties.
"It's good to see in print what we've always known," said Eli Falls, president and CEO of the Murray County Chamber of Commerce and the Industrial Development Authority. "Murray County has low taxes, a low cost of doing business, low housing costs. We've got great educational opportunities through Murray County Schools and Georgia Northwestern Technical College, so it's no surprise to me that we have a strong climate for small business."
Based in New York City, SmartAsset’s website (smartasset.com) said it publishes “educational tools to help people navigate life’s big personal finance decisions,” including advice on retirement, taxes, investing and places to live.
SmartAsset's small business index is based on three factors: the share of people in the county declaring income from a small business, the share of total income in the county derived from small businesses and the amount of tax paid by small businesses.
Whitfield County ranked No. 24. By comparison, Fulton County came in at No. 93, Macon-Bibb County was No. 99 and Chatham County (Savannah) was No. 152.
