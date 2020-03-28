Murray County added its first two confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Saturday, while Whitfield County's confirmed cases remained at six, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
Statewide there are 2,446 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 79 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 660 have been hospitalized.
Gordon County has 14 cases, with one death linked to COVID-19. The deceased was a 78-year-old male with underlying health problems, according to the state department of health.
Catoosa County has three cases and Chattooga County has one.
Fulton County has the most cases (378) in the state followed by DeKalb (246) and Dougherty (224).
As of 9 a.m. today, Hamilton Medical Center reported 96 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 56 negative results, four positive results and 36 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
