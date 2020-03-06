NOI

The Murray County Republican Party precinct mass meeting begins at 9 a.m followed by the county convention at 10 a.m.on Saturday, March 21. The meeting is at the Charles "Judy" Poag Murray County Senior Center at 820 G.I. Maddox Parkway, Chatsworth. At the meeting, delegates and alternates will be elected to the district and state conventions.

