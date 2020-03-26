Murray County residents have 24/7 access to COVID-19 information through AdventHealth

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Murray County residents can now use a free hotline provided by AdventHealth to ask questions about the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and speak with a nurse as appropriate.
The AdventHealth Coronavirus Information Line, (877) VIRUSHQ or (877) 847-8747, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It serves as a one-stop-shop to connect people with resources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and their state’s Department of Health.
While the phone line is not intended to replace a physician-patient relationship, nurses can answer general medical questions and will refer the caller to the appropriate next steps, such as connecting them to a nurse, AdventHealth eCare or other health care provider.
AdventHealth is hopeful this service will also offload non-clinical call volumes from health care offices, helping providers in the community by freeing up their staff to focus on those who need the most immediate, critical care.
The initial launch of the AdventHealth Coronavirus Information Line was piloted in Florida and has now expanded to serve consumers across the health system’s nationwide footprint.
“It is important that our community is educated and prepared to help mitigate the spread of this virus,” said Brendan Nieto, administrator of AdventHealth Murray. “We want to provide an easily accessible resource to our community by answering common questions and easing any fear or confusion people may be experiencing.”
AdventHealth has also launched an informational resource site, www.adventhealth.com/coronavirus-resource-hub, where consumers can get answers to top coronavirus questions such as:
• Am I at risk?
• What should I know if I am pregnant?
• How can I protect myself from this and other viruses, like the flu?
