A Murray County Schools administrator has been charged with child molestation and statutory rape, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Rachelle Louise Terry, 43, of Chatsworth, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. Terry was charged with 10 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors during a Halloween party earlier this year. The Murray County District Attorney’s Office investigation revealed the sexual relationship and they requested the GBI investigate on Nov. 23. Terry was booked into the Murray County Jail on Wednesday.
Terry is the system's director of federal programs, according the school system's website.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Calhoun Field Office at (706) 624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 800-597-TIPS (8477), at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.
