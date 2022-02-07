CHATSWORTH — After several days of distance learning for Murray County Schools’ middle and high school students due to a bus driver shortage, “we’re back face-to-face for everybody, and we hope to stay that way,” said Superintendent Steve Loughridge.
As the school system returned in early January from holiday break amid the national surge of the COVID-19 variant omicron, personnel — teachers, staff and substitutes — shortages led to back-to-back remote learning days for middle and high school students. Then, middle and high school students had four more virtual learning days late last month due to a lack of bus drivers.
On Jan. 19, for example, “we were down” about 10% of the bus-driving force, according to Loughridge. “Even with everybody driving who can drive, we couldn’t get (all) the kids to school.”
All students have been back learning in-person since Jan. 26, however, and “we plan to stay that way, but it’s still day by day,” Loughridge said Thursday. “Bus drivers are still the issue.”
COVID-19 “case-wise, we’re fine, and doing better,” he added. “We’re just running so thin on bus drivers.”
Elementary students remained in school for in-person learning during the four days of bus-driver-shortage-influenced virtual education for older students, he said. “Learning from home is not as good,” but it’s even more important for the youngest learners to be in school physically, as “they suffer the most when not face-to-face, (because) they need a teacher.”
For the week that ended Friday, Murray County Schools reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 among students, less than 1% of the school system’s total enrollment, and 11 new cases among staff members, which is roughly 1.6% of the staff.
For the week that ended Jan. 28, Murray County Schools recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases among students, roughly 1.6% of the school system’s total enrollment, and 14 new staff cases, approximately 2% of the staff members.
As of Friday afternoon, Murray County had 8,857 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 693 cases in the past two weeks — 42nd most among Georgia’s 159 counties, and the county had recorded 397 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 with 151 confirmed deaths and 10 probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Murray County’s rate of 21,999 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents is the eighth-highest in the state.
Also during Thursday’s Murray County Board of Education work session, board members indicated no appetite to return to outsourcing mowing after hearing estimates from Mike Pritchett, director of facilities and transportation.
The “ballpark quote to contract it out” was $350,000, which was “more than we were expecting,” Pritchett said. It’s “way more than what we spend now” to perform mowing in-house.
“We’re definitely spending less than $200,000, all-in,” Loughridge said. In addition, “on rainy days when they can’t mow, we have extra maintenance workers, an ancillary benefit.”
Considering that, “it sounds like there isn’t much to discuss,” said Sparky Roberts, who represents District 1 on the school board.
In December, board members approved 6-0 purchase of a pair of Exmark commercial lawnmowers for the maintenance department at a cost of $28,400 each.
“It’s actually cheaper to buy larger mowers than hire more help,” Chris Crow, Murray County Schools’ maintenance supervisor, explained during a December school board meeting. “We don’t have enough people, (but) farming it out would be very expensive.”
“We have four guys mowing” a total of 440 acres, which means each is responsible for slightly more than 100 acres of mowing each week, he added. “You try to mow 100 acres a week,” especially during rainy stretches.
“I can’t promise you (two new, large mowers) is the silver bullet, but it’ll definitely help,” he concluded. “I promise you, it’ll help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.