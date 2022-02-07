Ryan Anderson/Dalton Daily Citizen All Murray County students have been back learning in-person since Jan. 26, and “we plan to stay that way, but it’s still day by day” due to a bus driver shortage, Murray County Schools Superintendent Steve Loughridge (pictured Jan. 20 at the Murray County Chamber of Commerce Business Forecast Luncheon) said Thursday during a Murray County Board of Education work session. “Bus drivers are still the issue.”