Murray County Schools had early dismissal today at 11:30 a.m. because of anticipated severe weather. All after-school activities are canceled including the Board of Education meeting.
Whitfield County Schools had this posted on its website as of 12:10 p.m.:
"At this time, Whitfield County Schools is not planning to dismiss students early due to weather conditions. We do not want students and buses on the road when the storm hits or to deliver students home early if no guardians are there.
"We will continue to actively monitor weather conditions throughout the afternoon. Dismissal may be delayed if the weather is severe at that time. Parents will be notified if anything changes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.