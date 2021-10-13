Murray County Schools' early learning center could receive renovations

File/Daily Citizen-News

North Murray High School students pick up their Chromebooks on the first day of the 2021-22 school year last month. Murray County Schools has spent its $1.6 million from the initial federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act -- mostly on Chromebooks -- and some of the $6 million it received from the second CARES Act is "still being used at school levels," Kathy Smith, the school system's finance director, told the Murray County Board of Education during a work session Thursday.