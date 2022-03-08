CHATSWORTH — Murray County Schools elementary students — especially kindergartners — demonstrated significant growth on i Ready assessments from September's examinations to February's.
Students behind grade level in reading and math "can't be fixed overnight, but we're definitely headed in the right direction, (and) this is some of the best stuff I've seen in years," said Jennifer Reed, principal of Coker Elementary School. "It's a marathon, not a sprint, and any move toward grade level is good."
Perhaps the top takeaway from examining results from i Ready — online assessment and instruction that aids teachers in providing students paths to proficiency and growth in reading and math — in September compared with last month is "how well kindergarten has done," said Superintendent Steve Loughridge. "That is so important."
Because of "all the things we have in place, (kindergartners) are getting a better foundation," Reed said. "We're being proactive instead of reactive, and catching them sooner."
At her school, 69% of kindergartners were at or above grade level on February's i Ready in math, with the same true for 81% in reading, she said.
"I see so many great things, and I can't wait to watch this group of students progress."
Of Woodlawn Elementary School's 73 kindergartners, nine were reading at or above grade level in September, according to i Ready, but that figure increased to 51 last month, said Principal Pam Rich. The number of kindergartners at or above grade level in math leaped from two to 37 in that same period, and 100% of kindergartners showed at least some growth from September to February.
If Chatsworth Elementary School kindergartners continue the pace they're setting in reading and math, "we'll have a lot fewer kids below grade level," said Audre Allen, assistant principal. For all grades, "we do expect to meet state targets" on the year-end Georgia Milestones, and "we're excited."
In addition to kindergartners, Coker Elementary second-graders "look really good and are doing a great job," Reed said. However, "sixth grade is not where we want to be," so the school brought in a middle-school interventionist for support and made several adjustments to instruction.
Every middle school has a math interventionist to provide remediation for students not at grade level, Loughridge said. In addition, Murray County Schools again plans to offer summer school "in some fashion" this year to give students another opportunity to catch up academically.
Like the other elementary schools, Eton Elementary is "moving in the right direction and experiencing what we want," said Principal Elizabeth Selvage. Students can see their own i Ready results, and "we also have a parent report" so families know where their children stand academically.
Eton's staff also "dug into each individual child who did not grow or" isn't on grade level, she said. "Every one of them has a plan to address their individual needs."
At Woodlawn, administrators, teachers and staff examined diagnostic data of each student by name and discussed those results with parents, said Kristy Campbell, assistant principal.
"We're running 61 intervention groups per day, using everyone in our building."
At Spring Place Elementary, 40% of students were reading at or above grade level on last month's i Ready, up from 17% in September, said Principal Amelia Brock. In math, that figure jumped from 9% to 35% during the same period.
Finances
Murray County Schools has spent most of its $6 million from the second federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, and "a lot of (the school system's $13 million from the federal American Rescue Plan) is encumbered already," said the system's finance director, Kathy Smith. "We've set that aside" for targeted projects during the next couple of years "so we don't spend it" on other expenses in the interim.
For example, Murray County Schools is using $115,000 from the American Rescue Plan as its local contribution to receive a $1 million grant for technology devices like Chromebooks, and spending $80,000 from the American Rescue Plan for a new public address system at Bagley Middle School, she said.
"We're taking advantage of these funds and updating equipment where we can."
The intercom system at Bagley is not functioning completely, and "we can't get parts for it," either, due to its age, said Israel House, the school system's director of technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.