Murray County Schools likely to have four furlough days in fiscal year 2021

CHATSWORTH — The Murray County Board of Education has approved advertising a fiscal year 2021 budget that includes four furlough days for staff members.
The fiscal year began July 1.
"This is not official," said Steve Loughridge, who is both superintendent and finance director of Murray County Schools. "We'll have our second required budget hearing Aug. 6, and then" Aug. 10 would be the meeting for final budget approval.
The four furlough days would save the system more than $700,000 and bring the expected general fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2021 closer to $7 million, rather than barely over $6 million, which would have been the case without the furlough days, Loughridge said.
The general fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2020 is expected to be "no worse than $14 million," which would be "an all-time high," but between additional expenses for fiscal year 2021 — roughly $1.5 million of which are directly related to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — and a dramatic drop in state revenue due to the economic recession, the system is facing a shortfall for fiscal year 2021 of $7-$8 million.
While expenses are expected to only rise roughly $1 million from fiscal year 2020, revenues are predicted to be approximately $55 million, a decrease of nearly $7 million from fiscal year 2020, Loughridge said. School systems in Georgia had to absorb a 10% cut in funding from the state, which cost Murray County Schools roughly $4 million, and the system saw a decrease in equalization funding of roughly $1 million from fiscal year 2020.
While neighboring systems like Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools opted for two and zero furlough days for fiscal year 2021, respectively, the comparison to Murray County Schools is "not apples to apples," said Conrad Puryear, the District 5 representative on the Murray County Board of Education. For example, both of those other systems received increases in equalization funding from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2021, while "we lost $1 million."
The four furlough days also are less severe than feared earlier this spring, when school systems in the state believed they might see as much as a 14% reduction in state funding, Puryear said. At one point, "we were thinking as many as 10 furlough days" might be necessary.
The four furlough days for staff members would be Sept. 4, Nov. 11 and June 2-3, 2021, Loughridge said. No student days would be lost.
