Murray County Schools likely to hold property tax rate steady

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

Kindergarten students at Woodlawn Elementary School raise their hands to answer a question from teacher Michelle Coffelt during the first day of the 2020-21 school year. Murray County Schools remains on schedule to open the 2021-22 school year on time Tuesday, Sept. 7, although "that is subject to change depending on what happens in our community" regarding COVID-19, Superintendent Steve Loughridge said.