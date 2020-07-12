Murray County Schools may utilize four furlough days for staff in 2020-21

CHATSWORTH — Steve Loughridge, who is not only Murray County Schools' superintendent but also the system's finance director, will recommend that the Board of Education vote on Monday to advertise a fiscal year 2021 budget with four furlough days for staff members to address a significant shortfall.
The fiscal year started July 1.
"I think four is a reasonable number, and it doesn't impact days of instruction," Loughridge said, noting that 85% of the system's budget is salary and benefits for staff. "It won't be popular, but I think people will understand."
Kelli Reed, an at-large member of the school board, said Thursday she doesn't see any other choice for the system during this economic recession.
"I don't know how you can keep from doing" the furlough days, she said.
While Loughridge projects fiscal year 2021 expenditures of roughly $63.5 million, an increase of approximately $1.6 million from fiscal year 2020's expenditures, he anticipates revenues to fall to about $55.5 million, a decrease of roughly $6.8 million from fiscal year 2020. That means the system would be looking at a deficit of nearly $8 million for fiscal year 2021, which would decrease the general fund balance from an estimated $14 million at the end of fiscal year 2020 to roughly $6 million at the end of fiscal year 2021.
"The good news is" a $14 million general fund balance would be "an all-time high," but the bad news is that "an $8 million deficit is not sustainable," Loughridge said. "You've got to think ahead."
That's why he's proposed four furlough days for staff, which would save the system more than $800,000 and bring that projected general fund balance close to $7 million at the end of fiscal year 2021. Under his recommendation, the four furlough days would be Sept. 4, Nov. 11 and June 2-3, 2021.
"I want you to vote to advertise our budget" with those four furlough days, and "then in August we would adopt the budget," he said. "You can advertise it, but we can always change it before we adopt it."
"Revenues are sorely lacking, but we can't do anything about that," he said. School systems around Georgia had to absorb a 10% cut in funding from the state, which cost Murray County Schools roughly $4 million, and the system saw a decrease in equalization funding of roughly $1 million from fiscal year 2020.
Dalton Public Schools, which adopted a budget with two furlough days for staff for fiscal year 2021, received its highest-ever amount in equalization funding, $3.7 million, which is roughly "$1.3 million to the good" over the previous year, according to Theresa Perry, the system's chief financial officer. "We are below the state average in property value per child, so that's part of why we get more in equalization funding."
Whitfield County Schools, which opted against any furlough days in fiscal year 2021, picked up an additional $1.3 million in equalization funding from the state, which was "a pleasant surprise," according to Kelly Coon, the system's chief financial officer. The equalization formula considers average property wealth per student in school systems, as well as the number of students and property tax rates.
"We weren't far off of where Whitfield County Schools were" in this ranking for many years, "but now ...," Loughridge said. "We have improved our wealth rank in the state, and we decreased our students."
Many of the additional expenses Loughridge expects the Murray system to incur in fiscal year 2021 are related to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, roughly $1.5-$1.7 million. For example, he budgeted an additional $40,000 for more licensed practical nurses.
"The more you need them, the more it costs," he said. Considering the system currently has only three nurses, the extra duties placed upon them with the pandemic would be a "tremendous burden" that could be "overwhelming'' without reinforcements.
Loughridge budgeted $50,000 for janitorial supplies in fiscal year 2021 after spending half that in fiscal year 2020.
"Is that enough? I don't know," he said. "We've never been down this road before."
He budgeted $250,000 for bus repair and maintenance after spending $100,000 less than that in fiscal year 2020, but a portion of that is the extra cost of cleaning buses, he said. It's recommended buses be cleaned after every route, so the system plans to pay its drivers extra money to do so.
The system also needs more bus drivers.
"We're always hunting for bus drivers," Loughridge said. Currently, there are seven vacant positions, and that's with the system already using other staff members — 26 teachers, four mechanics and three maintenance workers — to moonlight as bus drivers.
Murray County Schools is set for some time on diesel fuel, however.
"Diesel got cheap there for awhile, and we bought all we could buy," he said. "We have about as good of an inventory of diesel fuel as you could have."
Among other notable lines in the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget is allocating $250,000 for substitute teachers after spending only $105,000 on substitutes in fiscal year 2020. However, it's important to note the three months where schools need substitutes the most are the final three months of the school year, he said. This year, because of the pandemic, "we didn't go to school" in May, April or the latter half of March.
Areas of savings in the budget draft include dropping MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) testing nearly entirely as a formative assessment tool and shifting to a free version from the state, Data Recognition Corp. (DRC) Beacon, he said. Only kindergarten will still use MAP, because there's no comparable version for those students, and that cost is $8,700, but Loughridge hopes to cover that through federal funds.
MAP Growth tests students in kindergarten through eighth grade early in the year, in the middle of the year, and toward the end of the year so educators can understand what students have learned and where best to target additional instruction. DRC Beacon is also a three-times-per-year assessment, and it measures English language arts and math for students in grades three to eight.
Scores on formative assessments like DRC Beacon can be used to help predict student performance on "summative assessments," such as Georgia Milestones. In English language arts, DRC Beacon scores students on several components, from key ideas and details, vocabulary acquisition and use, and informational text to text types and purpose, research and conventions of standard English language use.
DRC Beacon offers accommodations for text-to-speech in English for both English language arts and math, as well as text-to-speech in Spanish for math, and video sign language for English language arts and math, according to Data Recognition Corp. It also provides closed captioning for listening items.
Whitfield County Schools also is transitioning to DRC Beacon from MAP for the 2020-21 academic year, and another advantage is that it "automatically changes when Georgia standards change," according to Audrey Williams, Whitfield County Schools assistant superintendent for accountability and assessment. "The questions will change as state standards change."
Murray County Schools students in grades one and two will use Keenville this year, since DRC Beacon starts with third-graders, Loughridge said. Keenville, like DRC Beacon, is a free assessment program from the state.
The Murray County Board of Education meets Monday at 6 p.m. at the system's central office.
