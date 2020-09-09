Murray County Schools opens year with face-to-face classes for all ages

CHATSWORTH — Adrian Salinas, a sixth-grader at Woodlawn Elementary School, hopes to be a model for younger students throughout this school year, much as he looked to older students as an example when he was young, said the member of Woodlawn's student council.
"Having people look up to me, I want to be a good role model,'' he said.
"Seeing friends" is a marked improvement from the "self-isolation" of distance learning this spring, said Salinas on Tuesday, the first day of the new school year for Murray County Schools. While learning at home, he craved the structure of the school day, as it was "hard to get comfortable without regular study times."
While some school systems across the nation started their school year either partially or fully online and later than usual, Murray County Schools opened Tuesday on schedule and with full face-to-face instruction for all students except those who opted for complete virtual learning.
Murray County Schools officials consulted with the local health department and determined the system could offer face-to-face education, but "we are prepared to go to a hybrid model" where students attend in-person only on certain days while distance learning others if necessary, said Superintendent Steve Loughridge. "Starting next week, we'll put on our website" if a student/students test positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19), and "we'll update it each Monday, but there are none we know of now."
Murray County had 732 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 42 hospitalizations and four deaths attributed to the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. More than 100 of the state's 159 counties had higher rates of confirmed cases per 100,000 residents than Murray County's rate of 1,818.
Salinas is also eager to "get to know all the sixth-grade teachers better," beginning with opening day, and "see what they have new (for us) to do," he said. "I want to have the (full) experience of my last year at Woodlawn," a school where "all the staff members are very nice," rather than learning from home.
Returning to traditional school "is good," as opposed to being "stuck at home all the time," said Sawyer Allen, also a sixth-grader at Woodlawn. "I like getting books from the library" again, too.
Value of in-person education
"Face to face is so much better for students, and the best instruction can happen at school face to face, no doubt," Loughridge said. Plus, "we're behind" because of the months of lost face-to-face instruction this spring, and "the best way to catch up is here at school."
"When you look into a child's eyes face to face, you know if they (understand the material)," said Pam Rich, principal of Woodlawn. "Virtual is not quite there."
"The interaction for these kids, we need it every day we can get it, (as) that interaction grows the brain," she said. Distance learning, which began in mid-March and continued for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year, "was hard for kids," but "their faces lit up this morning" when they arrived at school.
Masks and social distancing
Historically, sixth grade has been Woodlawn's largest group of students, but with 25 opting for virtual learning, the average class size is down to about 24 this year, roughly six fewer than in the past, Rich said. "It's much easier to space them out and social distance."
Third-grade teacher Gissell Gonzalez has a class of 14 this year, down from 20 last year, so "I was able to put a desk between" students, she said. "It worked out very well to have only 14."
The system mandated masks for staff members, except when social distances can be observed, and masks are encouraged for students, Loughridge said. "The schools I was at this morning, about 95% (of students) were wearing masks."
For Gonzalez, a muffled voice is her main concern with a mask, she said. "It might be a challenge to hear me, because I don't think my voice projects to the whole room."
Wearing masks isn't onerous for staff members, especially if it means they can be in schools rather than teaching from home, Rich said. "They've missed being here so much that if you told them they had to wear a cape, I think they'd do it."
Masks and other public health measures are a small price to pay to be back in school buildings, Gonzalez said. "They (students) missed it, and I missed it so much."
Additional precautions
All adults who seek to enter school buildings, including staff members, are having their temperatures checked, Loughridge said. If they have a fever, they can't enter.
Visitor access is being limited across the system, a major change, especially at the elementary level, where parents traditionally have not only been invited into schools, but encouraged to spend time in them, Rich said. "That's a very big adjustment, and it hurts my heart, but we have to cut down on the number of people in the building."
If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they'll have to remain away from school until they've recovered, Loughridge said. The system will work with the Department of Health on contact tracing to inform others who were exposed.
Murray County Schools has doubled its nursing staff this year, to six, Loughridge said. Each nurse is splitting time between two of the system's 12 schools.
The system has made many adjustments in order to both limit spread and ease contact tracing, such as employing cohorts in elementary and middle schools, where students remain within their own groups, rather than mixing with others, he said. "High school is the one where you can't do that, because once that bell rings, they're all going different places, but we're social distancing in the hallways, and they'll have assigned seats in the cafeteria."
At Woodlawn, when students enter in the morning, they go right to their homeroom, and they remain with their cohort all day, a similar procedure for the rest of the system's elementary and middle schools, Rich said. Meals are brought to their classrooms, and the subject-specific teachers of grades four-six are going to classrooms, rather than students moving around to teachers.
Amanda Ridley, director of school nutrition for the system, and her staff have devised ways to seal meals, Loughridge said. "That makes them easier to transport and carry."
Rich is scheduling recess times for individual cohorts, so that students don't mix on the playground, she said. Typically, two classes would have physical education at the same time, but now one will use the gym while the other will be outside, and the cafeteria has been cleared of tables so classes can use that area if inclement weather makes going outdoors impractical.
Rich is also staggering dismissal times to limit crowding and mixing, she said.
"It's a learning process for everyone these first couple of weeks, and we're going to be flexible," Loughridge said. "I've told people, 'You're going to be inconvenienced, and this is different from the way we've done things (previously), but we have to do it this way.'"
Technology
Murray County Schools is one to one, meaning each student has access to his or her own learning device, Loughridge said. That will be especially helpful if and when a student or students have to learn from home for a period of time due to quarantine, but even aside from the pandemic, the system has been incorporating more technology into classes for years.
"I'm so excited for our Chromebooks," Gonzalez said. "You can do a lot more, (as) the possibilities are endless with Chromebooks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.