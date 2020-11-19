Murray County Schools plans next ESPLOST

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

Murray County Schools plans to ask voters to approve a five-year Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) with a maximum collection of $25.5 million on March 16, 2021. The current ESPLOST, which is set to run through June 2022, was crucial in building a new Spring Place Elementary School -- the former building dated to 1968 -- and in remodeling Gladden Middle School (pictured), which is more than 50 years old.