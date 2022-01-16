Murray County Schools plans Tuesday return for in-person classes

CHATSWORTH — Murray County Schools shifted to remote learning Thursday for middle and high schools — and for all students Friday — due to a lack of available teachers and staff, but all students are set to return to in-person classes Tuesday following the regularly-scheduled day off Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"Theoretically, everyone who was quarantined this week could be back Tuesday under the five-day rule" recently advised by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic, Superintendent Steve Loughridge said Thursday.
"We'll just have to monitor it day-to-day, because that's all we can do at this point."
"All the schools are struggling right now," not only with teacher absences due to cases of COVID-19 and quarantines due to exposure, but also with finding substitutes, Loughridge said. "Chatsworth Elementary School was down about 15 teachers" one day, and "that's pretty hard to cover for."
This week, Murray County Schools' "fill rate" for substitutes was only "about 50%," a rate that's usually 80-90%, said Mike Tuck, the school system's director of human resources. "With all the (COVID-19) sickness out there, (substitutes) are either sick or quarantined, or their kids are sick or quarantined, and they have to stay home with them."
In order to improve the situation, the school system's principals urged the Murray County Board of Education to increase pay for long-term substitutes who have four-year bachelor's degrees but lack teaching certification from $85 a day to $140 a day, the same rate as long-term substitutes with teaching certifications, Tuck said. Long-term substitutes are defined as more than 10 days.
The school board members declined to increase the rate to $140 a day for long-term substitutes who have four-year bachelor's degrees, but did vote 7-0 Thursday to boost that figure to $120 a day, which is the rate for short-term substitutes with teaching certification.
"It's not fair to someone who has put in the time to be a certified teacher to get paid the exact same as a non-certified" person, said Heath Jones, who represents District 6 on the school board. It'd be "a slap in the face."
"I agree with Heath," said Conrad Puryear, the school board's District 5 representative.
"I can't see doing the same (pay) as a certified teacher," said Renda Baggett, the school board's District 2 representative and a retired teacher.
Other school board members did see the need to raise the rate, however, which led to the $120 compromise.
"If we don't do something, they'll leave and go somewhere else," said Sparky Roberts, the school board's District 1 representative. "We need subs."
"We're desperate for them," said Kelli Reed, the school board's District 7 representative.
Murray County Schools is "experiencing problems getting subs, especially during this pandemic," Tuck said. Dalton Public Schools already pays long-term substitutes who have four-year degrees but no teaching certification $140 a day, so "if we don't do something similar, they'll go over there."
"We'll raise it to $120 and see what that does," Loughridge said. If it fails to have the desired impact, "we'll change it."
Also during Thursday's meeting, the school board members voted 7-0 to approve the 2022-23 calendar.
"The first order of business for next year is to approve the calendar," Loughridge said. "Then you can work on a budget and all those things."
The calendar is "pretty close to the same as this past year, with the exception of the start of Christmas break," Loughridge said during a board work session Jan. 6. Holiday break will kick off with a half-day on Thursday, Dec. 22, and students will return Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
This school year the holiday break began with a half-day Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, and students returned from break Jan. 4.
The calendar includes five professional learning days for staff leading up to the start of the 2022-23 school year for students Sept. 6, according to Loughridge. There are also three professional learning days May 30-June 1, 2023, after students complete their year with a half-day May 26, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.