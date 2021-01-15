Murray County Schools ponders CARES Act 2 funds and upcoming ESPLOST

CHATSWORTH — Murray County Schools is poised to receive just over $6 million from the federal CARES Act 2, and system officials are considering using part of those funds to underwrite paid COVID-19 leave for employees for the rest of this school year.
CARES is short for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security.
"We are getting a lot of money under CARES Act 2, and we thought it would be good to give staff another 80 hours of paid leave and let it set June 30," said Mike Tuck, director of human resources for the system. The initial CARES Act provided 80 hours of leave at full pay for employees who had to miss work due to a positive COVID-19 test or quarantine, as well as two-thirds pay if they had to care for someone with COVID-19, but that was not extended by Congress into 2021.
In 2020, Murray County Schools used only 6% of its allotted hours, Tuck said. If an employee needed more than 80 hours off, he or she would need to use sick days, and if they ran out of those, too, they would have their pay docked accordingly.
"I feel we need to offer something," said Superintendent Steve Loughridge. "If we weren't getting CARES Act 2 money, that might be different, but we are, and we also don't want to encourage people to come to work if they're sick, because that can cause even more problems."
As system officials consider uses for CARES Act 2 funds, they hope to solidify the system's long-term financial outlook with another Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST). Murray County Schools plans to ask voters to approve a five-year ESPLOST with a maximum collection of $25.5 million on March 9. That ESPLOST would begin as soon as the current one lapses in the summer of 2022, so there would be no gap in collections.
"This is not a new tax, only a continuation of the penny (1%) tax that's been in place for Murray County Schools for 22 years, since 1998," Loughridge said. "All we can do (as school officials) is relay information; we can't advocate."
"We can't promote it," he added. "All we can do is provide information, even though we obviously hope it passes."
Instead, schools and booster clubs will be "our biggest support, (because) they can promote it if they want to," he said. "In February, we'll start to get the word out."
Should the ESPLOST pass, the main project would be an extensive renovation of the aged Murray County High School, he said. A few items at Gladden Middle School, such as furniture purchases and "perhaps redoing the canopy out front," would also likely be on the to-do list.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems typically use their version to finance work like renovating current schools and building new ones.
The current ESPLOST that voters approved in early 2016 to start July 1, 2017, and run for five years, set a max of $24 million. It was crucial in building a new Spring Place Elementary School — the former building dated to 1968 — and in remodeling Gladden Middle School, which is more than 50 years old.
Murray County Schools was one of the first systems in the state to vote on an ESPLOST, in March 1997, after a statewide referendum made SPLOST available to school systems late in 1996, according to Citigroup's Bryce Holcomb, who has assisted Murray County Schools since its initial ESPLOST.
