Murray County Schools remains in hybrid model, hopes to return to full in-person learning later this month

CHATSWORTH — Though Murray County Schools remains in a hybrid model of instruction system-wide, Superintendent Steve Loughridge hopes to resume full in-person education on the first day after winter break, Feb. 22.
"Everybody wants to, (so) that is the goal, but we need to keep people here once they're back, not get in worse trouble once we come back," Loughridge said Thursday during a Murray County Board of Education work session. "We want to get back and stay back."
Murray County Schools returned from winter break last month with complete virtual learning for all grades due to a high number of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines among students and staff that led middle and high school students to conduct distance learning from Dec. 3 until the start of the holiday break in the middle of December. Elementary schools continued conventional instruction in December, but they, too, moved to remote learning after the break. After that week of total distance learning, all students moved to a hybrid model, where "A" group students attend in-person classes Monday and Wednesday, "B" group students do so Tuesday and Thursday, and all students learn virtually on Friday.
The hybrid model is "a mitigation effort to keep people in school," rather than quarantined due to positive tests or possible exposures, Loughridge said. "We've had fewer in quarantine" since going to a hybrid system.
For the week that ended Jan. 29, Murray County Schools recorded 53 positive COVID-19 tests among its 7,000 students, with 605 students quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the system. For that same week, 16 of the system's 800 employees tested positive, while 30 were quarantined for possible exposure.
"It's a juggling act, (because) it literally changes one day to the next," Loughridge said. A school "can be fine today, but tomorrow it's a totally different scenario."
As of Tuesday afternoon, Murray County had 3,725 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, with 205 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19, 55 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Murray County's rate of 9,252 cases per 100,000 residents was 18th highest among the state's 159 counties.
Murray County Schools mandates masks for staff members, and the system now requires masks for students while on buses, Loughridge said. In schools, however, masks are encouraged for students, but not mandated, because "it's hard to enforce" a mandate.
The system has made many adjustments in order to both limit the spread of COVID-19 and ease contact tracing, such as employing cohorts in elementary and middle schools, where students remain within their own groups, rather than mixing with others, Loughridge said. Murray County Schools has also doubled its nursing staff this year, to six, with each nurse splitting time between two of the system's 12 schools.
Schools have made the best of the hybrid schedule, Loughridge said. At Gladden Middle School, for example, small groups of students visit the school's courtyard on Fridays (while maintaining social distance) for remediation to prevent falling behind academically, and the school offers technology professional development on Fridays to help staff become more tech-savvy.
While not as good as complete in-person learning, the hybrid model is an improvement over full distance education, said Thomas Terry, an eighth-grader at Gladden. "I get to go to school some days to see my friends and teachers."
Like several of his peers, Terry is "a visual learner," he said. "I have to see (the content on more than) just a screen."
The Friday catch-up days have been crucial for staff and students, said Sandi Mitchell, a social studies teacher at Gladden. In the hybrid model, she's been able to "put students in small groups, (which) gives me more one-on-one instruction time with them."
Gladden math teacher Zach Sloan expressed similar sentiments, noting, "It's easier to social distance students in a small-group setting."
