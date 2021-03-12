CHATSWORTH — Murray County Schools has used Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) funds to make numerous improvements over the years, particularly renovating and building new schools, and the system is asking voters to approve another ESPLOST on Tuesday.
Murray County Schools is seeking voter approval for a five-year ESPLOST with a maximum collection of $25.5 million. That ESPLOST would begin as soon as the current one lapses in the summer of 2022, so there would be no gap in collections.
ESPLOST has enabled "us to do so much," from building a new Spring Place Elementary — the former building dated to 1968 — to remodeling Gladden Middle School, which is more than 50 years old, said Superintendent Steve Loughridge. "We couldn't have done any of that without (ESPLOST)."
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems typically use their version to finance work like renovating current schools and building new ones.
While Loughridge and other Murray County Schools employees can provide information about ESPLOST, they can't advocate for or against it to voters.
"All we can do (as school officials) is relay information," Loughridge explained earlier this year. "We can't advocate."
"This is not a new tax, only a continuation of the penny (1%) tax that's been in place for Murray County Schools for 22 years, since 1998," Loughridge added. Should the ESPLOST pass, the main project would be an extensive renovation of the aged Murray County High School.
The goal is not to reach the maximum amount set in an ESPLOST, so "we by no means expect to really hit that" $25.5 million target for this next ESPLOST, "but if you hit the max, you can no longer levy the tax," according to Citigroup's Bryce Holcomb, who has assisted Murray County Schools since its initial ESPLOST. Murray County Schools was one of the first systems in the state to vote on an ESPLOST, in March 1997, after a statewide referendum made SPLOST available to school systems late in 1996.
If this vote doesn't succeed, Murray County Schools can try again in March 2022, and if that one were to pass, they wouldn't have a gap in collections when the current ESPLOST concludes at the end of June 2022, according to Holcomb. School systems can borrow money during an ESPLOST — Murray County Schools has done so routinely since its first ESPLOST was approved more than two decades ago — and knowing another ESPLOST has already been approved helps school boards with future decisions, since "you can plan (projects)."
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.