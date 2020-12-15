Murray County Schools shifts middle and high school students to distance learning

Murray County Schools has shifted all middle and high school students to distance learning due to a high number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines among students and staff.
"We haven't had that many positive tests, but we've just had to quarantine so many due to possible exposure," said Steve Loughridge, Murray County Schools' superintendent. "We'd get 10 or 15 back (out of quarantine), but then we'd lose another 20 or 25, so we're just constantly losing ground."
Students could opt into complete virtual learning for the entire first semester this year, and the system utilizes a virtual platform for those students, but for students who chose classroom learning and then had to learn from home for a time due to a positive test or quarantine, classroom teachers had to educate them while also "juggling" their in-class responsibilities, and "that just became too much to manage," especially with some teachers having to be home due either to a positive test or exposure, Loughridge said. With teachers asked to instruct both in class and virtually, "you run the risk of trying to do too much and not being effective at any of it."
"We can't get enough substitute teachers, either," he said. "Subs are a problem during (this pandemic)."
Only a few COVID-19 cases have come through school interaction, Loughridge said. Most exposures have been due to activities outside school.
"Our nurses do the contact tracing, and the vast majority of exposures come outside the school setting," he said. "Much more often than not, it's at another event, but there's no way we can control that."
Hot spot
Murray County is a "hot spot" for COVID-19 in the state, Loughridge said. "Who knows why, but we are, and we have to deal with this spike."
As of Monday afternoon, Murray County had 2,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which ranked among the top 50 of 159 counties in Georgia, and 5,293 cases per 100,000, which is among the 40 highest counties in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Murray County has seen 126 hospitalizations and 31 confirmed deaths and one probable death attributed to COVID-19.
For the week that ended Dec. 4, Murray County Schools had 17 students test positive and 395 quarantined for possible exposure, according to the school system. During that same week, six employees tested positive, and 23 were quarantined for possible exposure.
"We were very fortunate at the start of the school year (in early September) and in early fall that this part of the state was doing pretty well," but as temperatures cooled during the past month or so, those numbers have increased dramatically, Loughridge said. "I'm hoping spring will be better, as it gets warmer outside, and vaccines become more readily available."
'One day at a time'
Distance learning for middle and high school students started Dec. 3, but Loughridge hopes to bring those students back for classroom instruction after Christmas break, Jan. 5.
However, "that could change depending on where we are (with the virus)," he said. "We're taking it one day at a time."
"There's not a hard number" of cases that would be dispositive, he said. Rather, "it's kind of like making the call on whether to have school or not" during bad weather.
He could even envision a scenario where some middle and high schools return to classroom instruction, while others remain virtual, based on the number of students and staff who have to be home, he said. "It could be school specific."
Accessibility, food and activities
"Internet access is a big concern, especially in the more rural parts of the county," so Wi-Fi-enabled buses are being set up daily in various locations, Loughridge said. Students can travel to those buses to utilize internet if necessary.
The buses also carry meals, so students who rely on school for food won't miss out during distance learning, he said. A map and schedule of where buses will be when can be found on the system's website, https://www.murray.k12.ga.us/.
Activities, like sports, are continuing for middle and high school students, he said. However, capacity for indoor sports, such as basketball, is limited to 50%.
Masks
Murray County Schools does mandate masks for staff members, but this year has only strongly urged students to wear masks.
"I wouldn't rule out a mask mandate, but it's very difficult to mandate that for students," Loughridge said. "If you have 18 5-year-olds, and you're trying to make them all keep masks on while trying to do instruction, that's really hard."
In speaking with teachers, some favor mandating masks for students, while others do not, he said. Dalton Public Schools has mandated masks in facilities, with rare exceptions (such as when social distance can be maintained and/or when outdoors), and "it seems to be going well for them, (so) we have been in contact with them."
By mandating masks, "we're striving to do our part to slow the spread" of COVID-19 in Dalton, Matt Evans, chairman of the Dalton Board of Education, explained earlier this year as the system adopted a mask mandate. "Our community is in high spread."
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children over the age of 2 wear masks, and Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, recommends that schools mandate masks.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Covering mouths and noses with filtering materials serves two purposes: personal protection against inhalation of harmful pathogens and particulates, and source control to prevent exposing others to infectious microbes that may be expelled during respiration. At this critical juncture when COVID-19 is resurging, broad adoption of cloth face coverings is a civic duty, a small sacrifice reliant on a highly-effective, low-tech solution that can help turn the tide favorably in national and global efforts against COVID-19."
