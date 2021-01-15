Murray County Schools staffers get jump on COVID-19 vaccinations

CHATSWORTH — Some Murray County Schools staff members have already received COVID-19 vaccinations, which puts the system ahead of most other districts in the state.
Though the state is currently vaccinating those in Tier 1A+, which includes health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults 65 and older and their caregivers, and first responders such as law enforcement personnel and firefighters, Georgia Mountains Health had 100 extra doses and offered some of those to Murray County Schools employees, said Derichia Lynch, executive assistant to Superintendent Steve Loughridge.
"We didn't get all of those, of course, but" 58 Murray County Schools staffers will be vaccinated by the end of this week.
The school system has started a waiting list for vaccine recipients, with more than 250 names, Lynch said. Georgia Mountains Health recently received another 200 doses, so "in the next two weeks, we should be able to mark off that whole waiting list" and have nearly a third of Murray County Schools employees vaccinated.
A handful of Murray County Schools also received vaccinations from the Murray County Health Department, because "no-shows" for appointments left doses available and needing to be used lest they spoil, she said. The health department expects to start administering the vaccine to educators on a more comprehensive basis in the next two weeks, and "I suspect as more people get it and see it's OK, more will sign up for it."
Murray County Schools returned from winter break last week with complete virtual learning for all grades due to a high number of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines among students and staff that actually led middle and high school students to conduct distance learning from Dec. 3 until the start of the holiday break in the middle of last month, Loughridge said.
"It just snowballed after Thanksgiving and got worse and worse," he said.
Elementary schools continued conventional instruction in December, but they, too, moved to remote learning after the break, he said. Starting this week, all grades moved to a hybrid model, where "A" group students attend in-person classes Monday and Wednesday, "B" group students do so Tuesday and Thursday, and all students learn virtually on Friday.
The hybrid model will continue through next week, and system officials will decide next week how to proceed with instruction starting on the 25th, Loughridge said. That could be full virtual learning, a continuation of the hybrid model, a return to in-person instruction, or a blend, where, for example, elementary students attend in-person while older students attend in hybrid fashion or remotely.
"The numbers drive it," he said. "The numbers were much better than we expected coming back from Christmas (break), but the number of employees and students (available) will dictate how we" do instruction.
Murray County Schools has more than 7,000 students, and 18 recorded positive COVID-19 tests for the week that ended Friday, while 181 were quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the school system. That same week, 14 of the system's 800 employees had positive tests, while 33 were quarantined due to possible exposure.
In speaking to superintendents across the state, Loughridge has learned some schools are in full virtual mode, others are completely in-person, and others are in hybrid models.
"I am glad we came back distance learning and eased into face to face with the hybrid model," he said. "Hopefully, it will help us not have an outbreak."
