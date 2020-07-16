Murray County Schools still plans for on-time, traditional start to school year

CHATSWORTH — While it remains the preference of Superintendent Steve Loughridge and Murray County Board of Education members to open the new school year in traditional, face-to-face fashion, they discussed alternatives Monday night.
"Our full intention is to have school with all those in attendance Sept. 8," Loughridge said. However, a hybrid option is also a possibility to provide more social distancing "if the number of cases warrants."
As of Wednesday afternoon, Murray County had 326 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), 23 hospitalizations due to the virus, and two deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Murray County Schools has developed three plans for reopening, based on the threat level of the coronavirus in the community. Those levels are determined by the Murray County Health Department.
Conventional school
Under a traditional start, staff and students would return with preventative measures in place as formulated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Georgia Department of Education.
The American Academy of Pediatrics is encouraging schools to prioritize in-person education due to the damaging impact of school closures on students academically, emotionally and socially. As part of Gov. Brian Kemp’s state of emergency order that runs through Aug. 11, the state Board of Education must provide “rules, regulations and guidance for the operation of public elementary and secondary schools for local boards of education” in line with guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
According to early analysis by the CDC, Americans under age 18 represent fewer than 2% of coronavirus cases. That age group constitutes 22% of the U.S. population.
"We're all hoping and praying we get" a traditional start, said Kelly Rogers, Murray County Schools' director of elementary and early learning. Furthermore, while some school systems are considering pushing back the start of this school year — or have already done so — "we feel very confident Sept. 8 will stay as our start date."
When students return to school, they'll see adults, including bus drivers, wearing masks whenever social distancing isn't possible, hand sanitizing stations throughout schools, and signs reminding them of health protocols, said Barbie Kendrick, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. Additionally, water fountains will be closed off, so students will have to bring water bottles; students will be encouraged, but not required, to wear masks; nonessential volunteers and visitors won't be permitted in buildings, and buses will be cleaned after every route.
Virtual school
A quarter of the nearly 3,000 respondents who completed a recent survey offered by Murray County Schools indicated they'd prefer online school rather than traditional instruction, so the system will offer virtual learning for any student in grades kindergarten through 12, said Spencer Gazaway, director of secondary education. Virtual school differs from distance learning in multiple ways.
For one, virtual learning is provided by a third-party vendor, although each student remains a student of Murray County Schools, and they'll each have a Murray County Schools teacher as a supporter for their learning, Gazaway said. Distance learning, conversely, is provided completely by Murray County Schools.
Students in virtual school need their own tech device and access to the internet; they also won't be eligible for Murray County Schools athletics or extracurriculars, Gazaway said. The application deadline for virtual school is Aug. 10.
Those who opt into virtual school must do so for an entire semester, Loughridge said. "You can't come in and out."
Transportation
Buses are a concern in terms of social distancing, but the number of students on buses this year could be reduced in multiple ways, Loughridge said. For one, if the system uses a hybrid model, only half the students would be using buses on a given day.
For another, more parents may opt to drive their students to school rather than placing them on buses, he said. In a recent survey, 85% of the parents who responded said they could bring their child/children to school.
Positive tests
If a student or staff member is infected with COVID-19, there will be a space to quarantine them in the school, Loughridge said. They'll be sent home and engage in distance learning until they can return safely to school.
The health department will assist with contact tracing of those whom that student or staff member has been in contact with, he said. It's possible those students would also need to depart school, at least until they test negative.
Hybrid model
With a hybrid model, there would be rotating face-to-face instruction on some or all campuses with “A” and “B” days, meaning a student would attend school one day, then learn from home the next day, return to campus the following day, then do distance learning again from home the fourth day.
The final day of the week, Friday, would be a day for small group collaboration among students, such as conducting science labs, Rogers said. The hybrid model is "a very short-term option, (as) our goal is to remain as traditional as possible."
In a hybrid schedule, students would still receive school meals even on days they don't report to school. Loughridge said. Additionally, teachers who don't feel comfortable returning to school due to COVID-19 could be deployed in the virtual school and/or for distance education.
Distance learning
If distance learning is necessary, no students would be in school buildings, and all would do online education, but staff members would still report to campuses. Murray County Schools began distance learning in mid-March and continued in that manner the final two months of this past academic year.
However, teachers are better prepared now for distance instruction than they were in March, said Adriane Ellis, instructional technology specialist. "Murray County has amazing teachers who know good teaching strategies, and we're going to use those in online learning, (but) just tweak them a bit."
That said, the goal is for traditional schooling to resume from the first day and continue throughout the year, Loughridge said. "We want to do everything we possibly can do to get as many students learning face to face as possible."
