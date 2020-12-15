Murray County Schools strives to keep elementary students in traditional learning environment

While Murray County Schools has shifted middle and high school students to distance learning until at least Jan. 5, elementary schools remain open for traditional instruction, for several reasons.
First, "younger students need more personal assistance," said Steve Loughridge, Murray County Schools' superintendent. "We want all students to be face to face, because we know it's best for them, but we also know it's even more important for younger students."
"When you look into a child's eyes face to face, you know if they (understand the material)," Pam Rich, principal of Woodlawn Elementary School, explained earlier this year. "Virtual is not quite there."
By moving middle and high school students to virtual, that "frees up staff" at those levels to pitch in at elementary buildings when necessary, so, for example, "a physical education teacher could help out, and we have some paraprofessionals who" can do likewise, Loughridge said. Additionally, with a shallow pool of substitute teachers to draw from, it's simpler to only go to them for elementary schools than for elementary, middle and high schools.
Most COVID-19 cases have been at the middle and high school levels, and it's easier to keep elementary children apart, Loughridge said. "They're more segregated, anyway, not mixing together" like older students, so "it's easier to keep separate cohorts."
"We know parents have to be able to work, especially during the holiday season," he said. While older students can be home by themselves during the day, elementary students can't, which would create "a hardship for our families, because in most of our (households) both parents work," so they can't stay home to watch their children.
Murray County Schools mandates masks for staff members, but this year has only strongly urged students to wear masks.
"I wouldn't rule out a mask mandate (in the future), but it's very difficult to mandate that for students," Loughridge said. "If you have 18 5-year-olds, and you're trying to make them all keep masks on while trying to do instruction, that's really hard."
In speaking with teachers, some favor mandating masks for students, while others do not, he said. Dalton Public Schools has mandated masks in facilities, with rare exceptions (such as when social distance can be maintained and/or when outdoors), and "it seems to be going well for them, (so) we have been in contact with them."
