CHATSWORTH — After a prolonged period without summer school, Murray County Schools will offer summer school this summer for the second consecutive year.
However, this year's "focus will be narrower," said Barbie Kendrick, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. Last year, the goal was to "capture as many students as we could who missed learning" when schools across the nation ceased in-person instruction for the final two months of the 2019-20 school year due to COVID-19, and more than 900 students attended summer school.
This year, administrators are concentrating on students in grades three-eight who are failing, as well as students who are not up to grade level based on their i-Ready scores, Kendrick said. i-Ready is an "online assessment and instruction that helps teachers provide all students a path to proficiency and growth in reading and mathematics," according to its website.
Kindergartners, first-graders and second-graders will not be included in this year's summer school, as "we feel we're making a lot of good progress and have a lot of great interventions with them, (so) we feel they will get to where they need to be" without summer school, Kendrick said.
Summer school will be open to a maximum of 400 students, and those invited to attend who decline to do so could be "looking at repeating (that grade level)," Kendrick said. Those who do attend will receive remediation but also "acceleration, (as) priority skills for the next grade" will be taught.
Summer school will be offered half-days Monday-Thursday from June 20-July 28, Kendrick said. Woodlawn Elementary School will be one host location, while the other will be Gladden Middle School — or, if summer renovations at Gladden prevent it from hosting, Chatsworth Elementary School.
The Murray County Board of Education voted 6-0 during a work session on March 31 to offer summer school this year. Notices about summer school have been sent home with students to parents.
"We've not had summer school for years, but we've learned from (ineffective) summer school years ago," Superintendent Steve Loughridge explained last year when he announced summer school for the summer of 2021. "This is something we all need to get behind supporting."
Prekindergarten and kindergarten
Also during the work session, Rachelle Terry, Murray County Schools' director of student services and federal programs, told the board members that enrollment for next school year's prekindergarten and kindergarten classes is much higher than at this point last year.
Murray County Schools held registration for 2022-23 prekindergarten and kindergarten in late March, and 183 prekindergarten registrations were completed by families, along with 300 kindergarten registrations, said Terry. At the same point last year, "we had 65 (for) prekindergarten and 117 (for) kindergarten."
"We'll try to continue to get others to complete registration" soon, too, Terry said. Typically, registrations don't peak until July, and then Murray County Schools starts a prekindergarten wait list, as the school system currently has 286 prekindergarten spots in 13 classes.
Students must be age 4 by Sept. 1, 2022, to qualify, and prekindergarten placement in Georgia is made by lottery. Those who don't draw into prekindergarten operated by a school system are placed on a wait list, and those families can enroll their children in local day cares, many of which partner with the school systems and even mirror their daily and annual schedules and calendars. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning's Bright From the Start handles prekindergarten in the state, and more information, including a list of providers, can be found online at http://www.decal.ga.gov/prek/Default.aspx.
Murray County High School concessions stand
The new concessions stand at Murray County High School's football stadium will not be ready by the start of the 2022 football season, but it may be complete by the end of the season, said Mike Pritchett, director of facilities and transportation for Murray County Schools. It will, however, certainly be finished by the start of the 2023 soccer season.
