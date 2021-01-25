Murray County Schools will continue to offer paid leave for COVID-19

CHATSWORTH — Murray County Schools employees will again have 80 hours of full paid leave should they need it because of a positive COVID-19 test or quarantine due to exposure during the second half of the 2020-21 academic year.
The Murray County Board of Education approved the offering during a meeting Jan. 14. If an employee takes leave to care for someone with COVID-19, they can also utilize those 80 hours, but at only two-thirds of their salary.
That is consistent with the offering that expired Dec. 31 that was thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congress elected not to extend into 2021, said Mike Tuck, the school system's director of human resources. Murray County Schools, however, will continue the 80-hour, paid-leave option through June 30, 2021, and will use a portion of the roughly $6 million the system is set to receive from the second CARES Act to finance it.
The option will cease at the end of June, because, by that point, employees should have been given every opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, said Superintendent Steve Loughridge. Dozens of the system’s staff members have already been vaccinated, and it’s estimated as many as a third of Murray County Schools employees could be vaccinated by the end of this month.
“Nobody has to take the vaccine — that’s an individual choice" — but if they don’t, and then fall ill, they’ll have to dip into their own sick leave, Loughridge said. “You had an opportunity to take the vaccine (and chose not to).”
The system could have provided 100% of pay for the 80 hours whether an employee needed it for himself or herself or if he or she was caring for someone with COVID-19, but elected to continue with the former federal policy. Board members Renda Baggett and Kelli Reed favored full pay for up to 80 hours regardless of whether a person was caring for himself or herself or for a relative, but a motion to provide 80 hours of full pay only for a positive test or quarantine — with two-thirds pay to act as a caregiver for someone with the coronavirus — passed 5-2, with Heath Jones, Aaron Phillips, Conrad Puryear, Sparky Roberts and Greg Shoemaker in favor.
During the first half of the year, “we had employees” take time off to care for family members with COVID-19, but in most cases, they elected to use their own sick leave (for full pay) rather than accept two-thirds pay, Tuck said. Having to do that “was met with some resistance,” and “there was a lot of confusion.”
Though an employee could conceivably take advantage of the situation by claiming a loved one was ill and taking time off, “it would be hard” to do, Loughridge said. The system closely tracks positive tests, quarantines, exposures, etc.
And the fact that only 6% of the total allotted time was used during the first half of the year is indicative there was “no widespread” fraud, Tuck said. The total value of COVID-19 leave taken in the first part of the year was slightly more than $100,000.
Also during the year's first board meeting, Shoemaker, who has served on the board since being elected in 2014 (in addition to a stint from 2003-06), was reelected as chairman for 2021, while Jones, who was elected to the board in 2014, was reelected as vice chairman.
The board members also set this year's meeting calendar. Work sessions and meetings will both start at 6 p.m. and be at the central office in Chatsworth. Work sessions will be the first Thursday of each month, with meetings the second Monday of the month, except for June (meeting scheduled for June 7), October (meeting set for the 18th) and December (meeting scheduled for the 6th).
