Murray County sheriff's office unveils new jail visitation program

The Murray County Sheriff's Office and Murray County Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) have teamed up for a new visitation program at its detention facility for foster children whose parents are currently incarcerated at the Murray County jail. The visits take place in a special room with toys donated by DFCS.

From left Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport, DFCS Director Deborah Haynes Smith, Sheriff Gary Langford, and DFCS worker Lauren Wiley