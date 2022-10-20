In the early morning hours of Oct. 11, deputies of the Murray County Sheriff’s Office were assisting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Tennessee 10th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force with an investigation and locating a vehicle traveling in and through Murray County. The vehicle was located in the Spring Place area, and a traffic stop for a violation was conducted. While speaking to the driver, a false name and date of birth were initially given.
K-9 Jax was deployed and alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics. A search was conducted of the vehicle and the following items were located and seized: approximately 6.19 gross pounds of meth, approximately 15.1 gross ounces of marijuana, approximately 5.8 gross ounces of cocaine, approximately 27 gross grams of fentanyl and narcotic proceeds.
The driver’s real name was discovered to be Shanna Necole Edwards of Point View Court, Wilmington, North Carolina. Edwards is currently wanted in Florida by the U.S. Marshals Service for outstanding federal narcotics charges along with forthcoming charges in Tennessee.
Edwards is currently in the Murray County jail and charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of drug-related objects.
