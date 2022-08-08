On Wednesday in the evening hours investigators from the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Dalton Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence off of Greenway Road in Murray County.
The following items were located and seized: 278 pressed suspected fentanyl pills, 14.6 gross grams of meth, 14.6 gross grams of THC oil, drug-related objects and several illegally-possessed firearms.
Jacob Lee McClure was charged with sale of fentanyl, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects and possession of firearms during the commission of a felony.
A very special thank you goes out to the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, Dalton Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force for their part in this investigation.
