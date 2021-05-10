Murray County Singing Convention in memory of R.S. Thomas

A century ago, virtually every one of Georgia’s counties, like those in most states from Virginia to Texas, had singing conventions where individuals and groups from churches of various denominations came together to learn and sing new Southern gospel songs published by various companies scattered across the Southeast. The songs were printed in “shaped note” format and singers learned, and, sometimes sang, the syllable names — do, re, mi, fa, sol, la and ti — along with the lyrics, accompanied by musicians on piano and/or organ.
The Murray County Singing Convention was organized in 1909 and met at churches throughout the county in both spring and fall sessions for about 75 years. When this group disbanded, R.S. Thomas of Whitfield County, but choir director at Smyrna Baptist Church in Murray County, began a “combined” convention singing at his home church.
Thomas worked in the carpet and printing industries for many years and also served in the Georgia Senate. He first attended gospel singings in the 1920s when he went to conventions at the “shed” at Pleasant Grove in Whitfield County. He traveled to events in several states for most of eight decades before his death in the summer of 2011 at the age of 93. He had continued to be a part of the music program at Smyrna, leading songs until just weeks before his passing.
After having to cancel the singings last year, leaders of today’s Murray County Singing Convention are ready to sing again! The next session has been designated the R.S. Thomas Memorial Singing to be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, at Smyrna Baptist Church on Smyrna Church Road south of Chatsworth.
The afternoon will feature congregational singing of the newest gospel songs published by several music companies and some specials, but will also include some favorites from the “Red Back Hymnal” in tribute to Thomas and in memory of other local convention supporters who have passed away since the last such gathering in Murray County. An offering will be received for the R.S. Thomas Music Scholarship Fund.
The Rev. Andrew Bowen, pastor, invites all those who knew R.S. and/or who love this music to attend. For more information, call (706) 695-2740 or visit the church website at www.smyrnabaptistchurch.org.
