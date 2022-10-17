The next session of the Murray County Singing Convention will be at Smyrna Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 29. Singing starts at 2 p.m. and will feature some old favorites from earlier days as well as songs from the newest convention songbooks.
Congregational singing with a few specials — no admission charge, just good music and fellowship. Refreshments to follow.
For more information, see the church website or call Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740. The church is at 1913 Smyrna Church Road in Chatsworth.
