A century ago, virtually every one of Georgia’s counties, like those in most states from Virginia to Texas, had singing conventions where people and groups from churches of various denominations came together to learn and sing new Southern gospel songs published by various companies scattered across the Southeast. The songs were printed in "shaped note" format and singers learned and sometimes sang, the syllable names —do, re, mi, fa, sol, la and ti — along with the lyrics, accompanied by musicians on piano and/or organ.
The Murray County Singing Convention was organized by 1909 and met at churches throughout the county in both spring and fall sessions for about 75 years. When this group disbanded, Mr. R.S. Thomas of Whitfield County, but choir director at Smyrna Baptist Church in Murray County, began a "combined" convention singing at his home church.
Thomas worked in the carpet and printing industries for many years and also served in the Georgia Senate. He first attended gospel singings in the 1920s when he went to conventions at the "shed" at Pleasant Grove in Whitfield County. He traveled to events in several states for most of eight decades before his death in the summer of 2011 at the age of 93. He had continued to be a part of the music program at Smyrna, leading songs until just weeks before his passing.
The next Murray session, designated the R.S. Thomas Memorial Singing, is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, at Smyrna Baptist Church, 1913 Smyrna Church Road. The afternoon features congregational singing of the newest gospel songs published by several music companies and some specials, but will also include some classics in tribute to Thomas.
An offering will be received for the R.S. Thomas Music Scholarship Fund which provides scholarships for area youth to attend summer music schools. The Rev. Andrew Bowen, pastor, invites all who knew R.S. and/or who love this music to attend. For more information call (706) 695-2740 or visit www.smyrnabaptistchurch.org.
