The next session of the Murray County Singing Convention will be at Smyrna Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 28. Singing starts at 2 p.m. and will feature some old favorites from earlier days but also songs from the newest convention songbooks.
There will be congregational singing with a few specials — no admission charge, just good music and fellowship. Soups, sandwiches and desserts to follow.
For more information, see the church website or call Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740. The church is at 1913 Smyrna Church Road in Chatsworth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.