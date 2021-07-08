Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan buys fire truck and excavator

Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan on Tuesday approved the purchase of a used Pierce fire truck from Randall Brackett Fire Truck Repair in Dallas for $75,000 minus $20,000 for the trade of a 1991 GMC fire truck.
Hogan also approved the purchase of a Cat 320EL excavator for $82,424 from Yancey Brothers in Calhoun.
Both purchases will be funded from the 2019 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). The total estimated revenue for that SPLOST from January 2019 through December 2024 is $28.75 million.
