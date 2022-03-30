Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan was a busy man in 2021. With funding from a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST), he was able to complete a number of major projects. The county landed new facilities, bringing hundreds of jobs. Hogan also faced a setback. A stroke in December left him hospitalized for several days.
The Dalton Daily Citizen spoke to Hogan recently about his recovery and what is in store for Murray County this year.
DDC: Thanks for taking the time to do this. I have to ask how your health is and how your recovery from the stroke you had in December is going.
Hogan: Charles, I appreciate you asking about my health. I am thankful to be able to say my health is improving daily. In fact, I am in the process of wrapping up physical therapy. In the next couple of weeks I look forward to being released with no restrictions and getting back to my daily routine.
DDC: Murray County has had some good economic news in the past four months. It was named the sixth-best county in Georgia for small business and landed a Green Galaxy Group facility that promises to create about 400 jobs. What have you and Murray County been doing to make all these things happen? What is some of the good news on the economic front we may have missed? What will you be doing over the next year to build on this momentum? Can you give us any hints about future projects or businesses you are working to land?
Hogan: Yes, Murray County has received good news as of late, and we are honored to have been chosen as sixth in the state for small business. We have worked hard investing in Murray’s future economic growth and success by focusing on product development. Site consultants/selectors will often say “no product, no project,” and Murray County has taken the necessary steps to ensure that we have product to market to the world in the form of readily-available industrial sites, expanded infrastructure and workforce.
These product development investments include:
- The purchase of the Murray South Industrial Park by the Industrial Development Authority.
- Expansion of the Chatsworth Water Works Commission’s wastewater treatment capacity.
- And the new Murray Works Workforce Initiative spearheaded by the Murray Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Industrial Development Authority, Murray County Schools and Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
All these efforts and investments are complementary to the Georgia Ports Authority’s Appalachian Regional Port, which is already transforming Murray County’s economy by making us competitive for warehousing and distribution projects that previously might have looked elsewhere. The port had a direct impact on GE Appliances, Huali Floors and Green Galaxy Group all selecting Murray County as home. The port has also increased our existing industries’ competitiveness to do business in the global marketplace. Murray County will continue to shout our message to the world that we are the best place to live, work, play and do business. In doing so, we expect to continue to see returns on our investments.
DDC: A little over two years ago, Murray County voters approved a five-year Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. How many miles of paving have you been able to do with that? How does that compare to what you would have been able to do without it? How many total miles of road does the county maintain? Has that TSPLOST paid for, or will it pay for, any bridge repairs? What bridges have been repaired or do you plan to repair? How much money is the TSPLOST bringing in and how does that compare to your forecast?
Hogan: The 2020 TSPLOST took effect on April 1, 2020. We collected $3.3 million in the nine months of 2020. During the 2021 calendar year we collected $5.8 million. That $9.1 million was shared by Chatsworth, Eton and Murray County based on a percentage of road miles within each jurisdiction. Chatsworth received about $727,000, Eton received about $182,000 and Murray County retained the balance of about $8.191 million. In 2020, Murray County spent about $1.018 million paving about 15 miles, some of the funds were used for roadway engineering and numerous repairs to intersections and drainage. In 2021, we spent about $5.724 million paving about 37 miles of county roads and similar repairs as 2020.
The plans for 2022 are to pave about 28 miles at an estimated cost of $4.2 million. We have engineered three other major projects for 2022:
- Repair Shawnee Lane in Fort Mountain Estates due to one of the lanes sliding down the slope during a heavy rain event. The cost is estimated at $660,000. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has provided $200,000 for this project.
- Replace the bridge on Old Federal Road North near the Eton city limits at an estimated cost of $1.25 million. Our local delegation to the state legislature is seeking funds to assist with this project in the current legislative session.
- Replace the bridge on Dennis Mill Road at an estimated cost of $1.35 million. 2019 SPLOST funds were and will continue to be used on these type projects. Prior to the passage of the TSPLOST, we paved 10-15 miles per year. We are on schedule to collect the projection of $23.5 million by or possibly before the March 31, 2025, sunset. Murray County maintains 448 miles of county roads.
DDC: Speaking of transportation, the Appalachian Regional Port is entering its fourth year of operations this year. What impact has it had on the county, especially economically? Some Whitfield County officials have expressed concern about its impact on traffic on Georgia 2 and Cleveland Highway. Have you had any complaints about its impact on traffic in Murray County? If so, what are you doing to reduce those concerns?
Hogan: The port is a significant draw for economic development to Murray County. It could be because of that our office has not received reports of any serious issues related to the volume of truck traffic. It could also be that we have more port traffic on Highway 411 which runs north and south than we do on the connecting roads that run east and west. Up to this point, Highway 411 manages the extra traffic flow well. Occasionally, we hear complaints of commercial trucks on county routes. They are required to use state routes to access the inland port. Local law enforcement continues to monitor this issue which has significantly reduced the number of concerns/complaints from Murray’s residents.
DDC: What is the state of the county budget?
Hogan: The 2022 budget is $22,353,545. We forecast it to be a balanced budget, meaning that we fully expect that same amount of revenues will be collected. Like all other governments, businesses and households, inflation impacted virtually every line item within our budget. I suppose we all are hopeful, perhaps not confident, that the current rate of inflation will be brought under control. If not, it may prove difficult for us all to stay within budget.
DDC: I believe Murray County will receive $7.8 million from the (federal) American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). How much of that money has been spent or committed? How much do you have left and how do you plan to determine how that will be spent?
Hogan: We received $3.894 million in September 2021; we are told that we will receive the other half in 2022. Final plans have not been determined, but we are exploring several options. We are considering renovations to the 1993 (120-bed) inmate housing unit of the Murray County Jail. That unit was closed in 2013 when the new 160-bed unit was opened. At that time, the plans were to renovate the 1993 unit and replace the camera and access control (remote locking/unlocking) system and electronically tie the two units together. Unfortunately, funding has not been available since 2013.
The ARP funds provide, perhaps, once-in-a-lifetime funding to address this and other issues without local taxpayer dollars being used. We are also having discussions with broadband providers about extending service to underserved county residents.
DDC: Your current Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax expires at the end of 2024 if I’m not mistaken. What projects did you do with SPLOST funding in 2021 and what do you expect to do in 2022? How much money is the SPLOST bringing in and how does that compare to your forecast?
Hogan: 2021 SPLOST expenditures were $3.6 million. Projects included $580,000 to Chatsworth, $110,000 to Eton, $67,000 for technology improvements, $260,000 for facility equipment and enhancements, $201,000 for public safety vehicles and equipment, $406,000 for Fire Station 8 construction, $286,000 for public works equipment, $638,000 for repair and maintenance of roads, $124,000 for a new waste collection site, $875,000 for hospital capital projects and numerous other smaller projects. 2022 projects, which we are currently allocating, will be similar to 2021 with amounts to each cost group varying. We expect to spend more on county roads due to our ambitious paving and bridge replacement projects.
