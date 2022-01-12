Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan expected back at work Tuesday, suffered a stroke in December

Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan is expected to return home from Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation in Chattanooga on Thursday, according to Murray County Manager/Financial Officer Tommy Parker.

Hogan should return to the office on Tuesday, said Parker.

Hogan suffered a stroke on Dec. 9. During the last month Hogan has stayed in contact with Parker and has conducted public meetings electronically. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to Parker.

