Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan expected to make full recovery from stroke

Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan is expected to make a full recovery from a stroke he suffered on Dec. 9, according to Murray County Manager/Financial Officer Tommy Parker.
"His mind is clear," Parker said. "He remembers everything. (He has) weakness on his right side. He started therapy (Wednesday). A 100% recovery is expected after some weeks."
Parker indicated the two are communicating regularly.
Voters first elected Hogan as Murray County's sole commissioner in a nonpartisan special election in 2011 to fill the unexpired term of David Ridley, who resigned. Hogan, running as a Democrat, had lost to Ridley, a Republican, in the 2008 election.
Hogan served 16 months, but lost the 2012 Republican Party primary to Brittany Pittman, who was unopposed in the general election. Hogan came back four years later to defeat Pittman in the 2016 Republican Party primary. In 2020, he defeated former Murray County sheriff Howard Ensley in the GOP primary. He was unopposed in the general election in both 2016 and 2020.
A Murray County native and 1981 graduate of Murray County High School, Hogan served as mayor of Eton from 2004 to 2008 and worked in the railroad, forestry and trucking industries.
