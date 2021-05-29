Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan has a public meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the hearing room of the Murray County Annex. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

The agenda includes:

• Budget amendment: 2020 audit compliance.

Reappointments: Dale Sluder and Archie Young to the Board of Appeals.

Reappointments: Jason Babb, John Kenemer, Sparky Roberts and Steve Smith to the Murray County Industrial Development Authority.

