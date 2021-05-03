Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan will hold a public meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the hearing room of the county annex. The public is encouraged to attend.
The tentative agenda includes:
• Approval of minutes of prior meetings.
• Approval of agenda.
• New business.
• Approval of Murray County Land Use and Development Planning Commission meeting minutes.
• Contract addendum: Inmate telephone and inmate chirping system.
• Landfill contract: Santek Environmental contract assigned to Capital Waste Services.
Hogan will be available for questions and comments.
