NOI

Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan will hold a public meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the hearing room of the county annex. The public is encouraged to attend.

The tentative agenda includes:

• Approval of minutes of prior meetings.

• Approval of agenda.

• New business.

• Approval of Murray County Land Use and Development Planning Commission meeting minutes.

• Contract addendum: Inmate telephone and inmate chirping system.

• Landfill contract: Santek Environmental contract assigned to Capital Waste Services.

Hogan will be available for questions and comments.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you