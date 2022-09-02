Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan will hold a public meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the hearing room of the county annex. He is scheduled to consider an agreement for the Murray County Sheriff's Office to provide security for the Appalachian Regional Port and the purchase of vehicles for the sheriff's office, among other matters.
Murray County sole commissioner to hold meeting Tuesday
- From Staff Reports
