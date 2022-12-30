Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan has a public meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the hearing room of the county annex. He is scheduled to consider:
• The purchase of two Ford Rangers for the building inspector's office from Chatsworth Ford for $82,702. The purchase would be funded from federal American Recovery Plan Act money.
• The purchase of a 12M3 Caterpillar Motor Grader from Thompson Tractor Co. for $182,500. The purchase would be funded from 2019 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds.
Hogan is also scheduled to hold the first readings of ordinances that would:
• Prohibit recreational vehicles, campers, etc., for occupancy outside designated RV parks and campgrounds.
• Allow for use of driveway tile as approved by the Public Works director.
At 9:15 a.m. Hogan is scheduled to adopt the 2023 county budget.
