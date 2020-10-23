Murray County tax commissioner says new office in former bank building will help provide better service

Murray County Tax Commissioner Billy Childers says taxpayers will find his planned new office in a former Wells Fargo bank building to be more convenient than his current location in the courthouse annex.
"I watch these mothers come in," he said. "They have to get their children out of the child seat. I see elderly people with canes and walkers crossing the street and come up the steps or the handicap ramp in rain and in cold weather. Since I took office over three years ago, I've known that having a drive-thru would make so much sense, be so much better for so many of our customers. Now, I will have one."
The county recently purchased the former Wells Fargo bank building at the corner of Fort Street and Third Avenue in Chatsworth to house the tax commissioner's office using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money passed through to the county by the state.
"We spent $380,000 for the land and building," said Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan. "Georgia counties have spent thousands on safety for employees and citizens in fulfilling the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines as well as the governor's order regarding public safety as it relates to (the new coronavirus COVID-19). About 8% of our county population, or in excess of 3,600 people, come to the tax commissioner's office each month. Some of these people are elderly, disabled, are parents with small children and folks who are somehow limited in their abilities to navigate steps or building access.
"When our tax and tag office was closed due to the (COVID-19 shutdown), our office had multiple complaints and concerns from citizens regarding their tag renewals as to how they could renew. This was a bank so it already has a drive-thru so they can stay in their car and conduct their business, which in itself would address this concern from citizens."
Hogan said the building will not only allow the tax commissioner to provide better service, but by reducing the need for people to come into the building perhaps reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Whitfield County in August bought a 5,500-square-foot building at 1013 Riverburch Parkway, just off the north bypass, to move the Whitfield County tax commissioner's office into. Whitfield County Tax Commissioner Danny Sane said one of the big advantages of that move is that it will allow him to have a drive-thru.
Childers said Murray County expects to close on the building around Nov. 1. He said the building will require some minor renovation, such as installing glass over the counters where clerks will work.
Childers said he hopes he can move into the building no later than Jan. 1, 2021.
