A Murray County Schools teacher is under quarantine in the Atlanta area after her elderly father was diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19), and a Northwest Elementary School student who came into contact with a person diagnosed with coronavirus has been asked to self-quarantine.
In response, the school system is "doubling down on sanitation of school buses, common areas and frequently touched surfaces."
The North Georgia Health District, which includes Murray County, had not received notification of the possible coronavirus exposure as of early this evening, spokeswoman Jennifer King said.
The unnamed teacher is not showing any signs of illness. Her father was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 8. The teacher visited her father in the Atlanta area during the weekend of March 1.
"The teacher is currently, on the instruction of medical professionals, 'quarantined' at her parents’ house in Atlanta," according to a press release from the school system. "Ten days post-exposure, the teacher is exhibiting no signs of illness, and continues to monitor her temperature at least twice per day. She has been instructed to remain in her parents' home for 14 days post-exposure, which will end this Saturday. Presumably, if she continues to remain symptom-free, she will return to school next week."
While attending an out-of-town event, the unnamed student came into contact with a person who has coronavirus. It has been recommended that the student be quarantined until Saturday, according to the school system.
The school system is continuing to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "best practices" and recommendations from Georgia Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods, the press release stated.
