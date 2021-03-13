Murray County teen arrested at school with stun gun

A Murray County teenager was arrested Wednesday after an assistant principal found him with a flashlight/stun gun when checking him into Pleasant Valley Innovative School, an alternative school in Eton.
Elijah David Hatchett, 17, of 3283 Highway 76, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with carrying a weapon within school safety zones or school functions as a non-license holder.
According to a sheriff's office incident report, around 8:52 a.m. a deputy arrived at the school where Hatchett had been "found in possession of a BLUPOWER handheld taser/flashlight while being checked upon his arrival at the school by Assistant Principal Dustin Strickland."
"Elijah was placed under arrest for possession of a weapon on school property and I then transported him to the Murray County jail," the report.
Mike Tuck, Murray County Schools' director of human resources, confirmed Hatchett is a student at the school but declined to release any further information, citing student privacy laws.
