Murray County is to receive $213,383 to help increase affordable housing options.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, on Friday said they secured $78.763 million in federal housing investments for Georgia through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Capital Fund Formula Grant Awards. The funds will go to 140 communities across the state, including Murray County.
“I’ve seen firsthand how difficult it is for hardworking people to afford a home," said Warnock in a press release. "These robust federal investments will make it easier for hardworking Georgians at every income level to find better, more affordable housing. These investments will help elevate families into the working and middle class and keep costs down, ensuring every Georgian can get their slice of the American Dream. I’m so glad we were able to secure these investments for Georgians, and I won’t stop fighting to strengthen access to affordable housing across our state.”
According to the press release, since 2019 Georgia renters have faced a 13.7% increase in median rents, the 12th-highest rate in the country.
Murray County Manager/Financial Officer Tommy Parker said county officials have not "received guidance" on how the funds may be used.
